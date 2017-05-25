Trump Nato: Trump calls for 'stopping terrorism in its tracks'

Leaders of the Nato military alliance are gathering in Brussels to meet President Donald Trump for what the US says will be "very tough" talks.

Mr Trump is expected to press members to pay their full financial share of the alliance's costs.

The alliance has already agreed to his request to join the US-led coalition against so-called Islamic State.

Mr Trump is meeting several EU leaders for the first time, including France's new President, Emmanuel Macron.

The atmosphere between the US conservative and the French centrist appeared strained when they met at the US embassy in Brussels.

The two leaders clasped each other's hands, leaning in towards each other slightly. Mr Trump started to pull away, but Mr Macron held on tighter and refused to let him go, the BBC's Tara McKelvey reports.